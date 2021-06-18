James Zoucha
Age 89
James Zoucha, 89, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time with a Rosary at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, all at the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.