James Zuerlein

James L. Zuerlein

September 26, 1936- July 24, 2021

James L. Zuerlein, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on July 24, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service on Tuesday July 27, 2021., also at the church. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday July 28, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard will in All Saints Cemetery following Mass.

Jim was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Leona and Anthony Zuerlein. He graduated from St. Francis High School and then enlisted in the U. S. Army. He served as a dental assistant and technician at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, for three years. During his last four months in the service, he became active duty for the Korean War, but was never deployed.