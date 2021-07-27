James Zuerlein

James L. Zuerlein
September 26, 1936- July 24, 2021
James L. Zuerlein, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on July 24, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Visitation will be held from 5 pm. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service on Tuesday July 27, 2021., also at the church. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday July 28, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard will in All Saints Cemetery following Mass.
Jim was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Leona and Anthony Zuerlein. He graduated from St. Francis High School and then enlisted in the U. S. Army. He served as a dental assistant and technician at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, for three years. During his last four months in the service, he became active duty for the Korean War, but was never deployed.
Upon returning to Nebraska, he started Zuerlein Construction in Columbus, wherein he was well known for his friendly personality, happy whistling, and impeccable masonry and construction skills. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Schaefer, on July 5, 1958, in Humphrey, Nebraska. They were blessed with five children. Jim and Pat were married for 61 years until her death in September 2019.
Jim was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, where he was also a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Church Board of Directors and Catholic School Board, in addition to being a member of the American Legion. Jim exemplified a life of service to others as a Cub Scout Leader, church lecturer/greeter, food pantry volunteer, and frequently called upon handyman.
He was a proud father and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, Cornhusker football, grilling, and World War II history. He was notorious for his sweet tooth- Butter Brickle Ice Cream and pecan pie in particular.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Nancy) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Todd (Sheri) of Columbus, Nebraska, Tim (Tammy) of St. Louis, Missouri, Tami (Chip) Pippert of New Ulm, Minnesota, and Tara (Brad) Kearney of Omaha, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren (Ben, Matt, Drew, Ellie, Megan, Chelsey, Alex, Morgan, Truman, Kate, Elizabeth, Spencer, Katelin and Grant); and one great-grandchild, Worth.
Jim also leaves behind siblings, Elaine (George) Pfeifer, Carolyn (Norm) Mejstrik, Gene (Eileen) Zuerlein, Nancy (Steve) Milboum, Donna (Ron) Lehman, Tom Zuerlein; and brother-in-law Alvin Backes.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; sister Alice Zuerlein Backes; and his parents.