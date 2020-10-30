Jane Barr

May 2, 1943-October 28, 2020

Jane Barr, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. It will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

A private family interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. The visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and the family may not be present. If the family does decide to be present, please respect social distancing. Out of abundance of love to protect others during this season of COVID, the family is requesting masks be worn and virtual hugs be given. The visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

Jane was born on May 2, 1943, in Columbus, the daughter of Arnold and Sylvia (Barta) Olson. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, G. Donald Barr, on Nov. 18, 1961. The couple farmed the family farm before moving to Storm Lake, Iowa, in 1963 where Jane was a bookkeeper and housewife. In 1968, they moved to Fremont, Nebraska, and in 1974, they made their home in Columbus.