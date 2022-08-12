Jane Covert

Jane Diane Covert

September 6, 1940 - August 9, 2022

Jane Diane Covert, 81, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was surrounded by her family for several days and evenings, and they held her hands, helped her through rough moments, brought favorite foods and drinks to her, and shared memories with her. Family members who were not able to be at her bedside were able to talk to her on the phone. All of her family let her know that she was loved and appreciated.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont, NE 68025. Interment is at 2 p.m. Monday, in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska. Visitation with the family Sunday from 2- 4 p.m. at the Pacific Street Chapel.

Jane was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Walter and Fern (Hoy) Larson. In her younger years, Jane loved horses and trail riding with her dad. She also participated in barrel racing and 4-H Club calf competitions.

She attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1957. She married Phil Maurer of Genoa and they had two sons; Dan and Wade.

When her sons attended Millard Senior High School, Jane was working there as a library aid and she was able to get to know most of her sons' friends well because of her position at the school. Through Dan and Wade, she remained friends with many of them throughout her life. She attended all of her sons' sporting events and continued to enjoy watching football and basketball the rest of her life. After 10 years as a library aid, Jane became the administrative assistant at the Millard School Board office, where she worked many years until she retired.

She met Peter Covert in 1980 and they married in 1985. Peter and Jane were each other's best friend for 42 years.

She was an avid reader and read at least a book a week. She loved fiction thrillers and spy novels the best. She and her son Dan bought books for each other and shared and traded them often. She was a beautiful piano player and very musical. She enjoyed crocheting and made and gave afghans to many people. She loved hot coffee and also liked drinking caramel macchiatos.

Survivors include husband, Peter; son, Dan Maurer (Rhonda) of Omaha and their children, McCallister (Daniel Smith) and Mitchell; son, Wade Maurer (Eileen) of Vista, California and their children, Samanna and Cole.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Fern.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.