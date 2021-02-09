Jane Hill

May 21, 1958 - February 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. There will be a vigil service at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., all at the St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery.

Jane was born May 21, 1958, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Charles and Mary Jo (Rolenc) Gabel. She grew up on the family farm near Osceola. She graduated from Osceola High in 1976. She continued her education at CCC-Kearney campus where she received her LPN degree and her associates of arts degree. Jane was married to David L. Hill on June 13, 1981. They lived in Columbus, where they were very active with the Jaycees and community activities. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She loved concerts, spending time with her family and friends and serving others as a nurse.