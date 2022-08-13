Jane Hruby

Jane Lucile (Aerni) Hruby

November 21, 1947 - August 11, 2022

Jane Lucile (Aerni) Hruby, 74, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022, at Aspens at Fort Collins Senior Living.

A viewing and visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins with the Rev. Tim Runtsch officiating. The service will be streamed online and may be accessed at live.redeemerconnect.com. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Jane was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Albert and Florence (Tschauner) Aerni. She was the youngest of four children. Jane attended grade school in Columbus, Nebraska, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1966. In September 1972, Jane was united in marriage to David L. Hruby of Columbus, Nebraska, at Saint Bonaventure Church in Columbus, Nebraska.

David and Jane moved to Fort Collins where she worked as a production clerk for Teledyne Water Pik. Jane was a Denver Bronco fanatic and her Bronco mania was personified in her office at Teledyne which was known affectionately as the “Orange Room.” Other sports she enjoyed watching were Colorado Avalanche hockey, Colorado Rockies baseball and NASCAR auto racing. She also enjoyed reading, completing puzzles, was a crossword puzzles genius and was known for her love of plants which transformed her home into a vibrant greenhouse.

Jane is survived by her twin daughters, Angela of Denver, Colorado, and Andrea of Longmont, Colorado; and brothers, Bert Aerni of Arvada, Colorado, and Ralph (Colleen) Aerni of Columbus, Nebraska.

Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Anita Aerni; her parents, Albert and Florence Aerni; and her husband, David Hruby.

