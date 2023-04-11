Jane Prososki

December 29, 1946 - April 9, 2023

Jane Prososki of Duncan died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. Vigil service to follow. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Jane Prososki was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Columbus to Leonard J and Mary (Matya) Ligenza. She attended Columbus Schools. On Jan. 18, 1964, she was united in marriage to Harry Prososki in Columbus.

Jane lived most of her life in Duncan where she was a housewife. She was a past member of the Fireman's Auxiliary, member of St. Stanislas Church, St. Ann's Sodality, taught religion for 15 years, E.M.E for 15 years, and did volunteer work for various organizations.

Jane is survived by: Husband Harry “Spider” Prososki of Duncan; daughter Natalie (Eugene) Gembica of Silver Creek; daughter Regina (Tom) Long of Columbus; daughter Shannon (Tony) Laska of Duncan; daughter Heather (Jamey) Kershaw of Silver Creek; five grandchildren: Stephanie Gembica, Joshua (Shelby) Gembica, Blake Wolfe, Samuel Laska, and Jacob Laska; and three great-grandchildren: Addilynn Wolfe, Brynlee Gembica, and Alayna Wolfe.

She is preceded in death by: parents Leonard and Mary Ligenza; and brother Dick Ligenza.