Jane Soukup

Jane A. Soukup

September 29, 1940 – October 23, 2020

Jane A. Soukup, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Jane was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Anton and Anna (Hegeman) Dohmen.

She grew up at Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1958. She worked at Becton-Dickinson in Columbus, Nebraska, for about five years. Jane married Daniel Soukup on May 29, 1965, in Lindsay. She then lived in Omaha for a couple of years and came to Fremont in 1967. She worked at Schweser's department store for 15 years.

Jane was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and Catholic Daughters. She was a great baker, liked to play bunko, bridge, walking and traveling with Dan.