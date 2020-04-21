Jane Spires

Jane Marie Spires
December 16, 1962–April 20, 2020
Jane M. (Skradski) Spires of Papillion, passed away April 20, 2020, after a six-year journey with early-onset Alzheimer's.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family will have a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association in her name.
Jane graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in meteorology, and completed a long and successful career in the air sciences at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder, Colorado, the National Weather Service in Oklahoma City, and 27 years with Nebraska Public Power District and Omaha Public Power District, providing support for their environmental affairs departments. Jane enjoyed dining out, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved vacationing and escaping to the Colorado mountains.
Jane is survived by her husband, Mike; her children, Ethan and Elizabeth; her mother, Marlene Skradski; her mother-in-law, Marlene Spires; and brother-in-law, Tim (Becki) Spires. She is also survived by one sister, Julie, one niece, one nephew, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ed Skradski and father-in-law, Frank Spires.
The family is grateful for the wonderful support Jane received from her in-home caregivers, memory care facilities, and hospice workers through her journey. Jane also leaves behind her puppy, Charlie who was always by her side at home.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900
