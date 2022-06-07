Jane Turner

June 23, 1929 - June 3, 2022

Jane Turner, 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at the Legacy-Arbors on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Butherus-Maser and Love (4040 A St.), with family receiving guests from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St. A luncheon will follow the funeral service.

Jane was born on June 23, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Otto and Louise (Novell) Johannes. She grew up in Columbus where she attended Columbus schools, though she lived in Lincoln for a short time and attended Trinity Lutheran School. After returning to Columbus, she graduated from Columbus Kramer High School in 1948. Jane lived much of her adult life in Lincoln, living her final years at Legacy Estates and Legacy Arbors.

Jane was married to Deryl Turner on Jan. 1, 1948, in Fremont, Nebraska. From this union were born four daughters: Lynn, Kathleen, Jane and Theresa. Jane and Deryl were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Jane enjoyed teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir and raising her children. Jane and Deryl moved to Lincoln in 1968 where she worked for the Conservation and Survey Division at UNL until her retirement. In Lincoln, Jane and Deryl were members at Christ Lutheran (Christ Lincoln) Church. Jane sang in the Celebration Singers choir for more than 20 years and missed doing so after she moved to the Legacy Communities.

Jane was known as a kind and caring woman, a gifted whistler, an excellent dominos player, a joyful singer, an avid bowler, a faithful husker fan and a doting mother and grandmother. She was thrilled to have lived long enough to know (and help raise) her great-grandchildren. Jane's kindness, sweet spirit and sense of humor was appreciated by the staff at the Legacy Communities. Jane had an exceptionally strong faith in Jesus Christ that carried her through life, especially the rough days after the loss of her husband and her daughter, Janie. Jane was well loved and will be missed by many.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Dennis) Behlen, Kathleen (David) Hobelman and Theresa (Patrick) Baker; son-in-law, Richard (Denise) Agee; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Gina (Scott) Borer and children Brielyn, Bergen and Lawson; Jennifer Agee and children Seth, Jadyn and Tessa; Natalie (Corey) Rieck and son Miles; Cameron Agee; Paige (David) Dye and children Tannith and Sutton; Melissa (Mike) Schwaderer and children Turner and Emily; Tanner Baker and Jodi Tvrdy and children Payton, Grace and Sophia; Miranda Hobelman, Cody Hobelman, Walker Agee, Brigg Hobelman, Brynn Hobelman and husband Doran Thompson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Otto Johannes, Louise Urbanek and stepfather Ray Urbanek; husband, Deryl Turner; twin sister, Jean Johnston-Mills; sister, Mary Rhein Oehlrich; brother, Robert Johannes; and daughter, Jane (Janie) Agee.

Memorials can be directed to Christ Lincoln church or to the Legacy Communities. bmlfh.com