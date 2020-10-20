 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janell Miller, Lars Barcel, Natasha Lambrecht, Lars Barcel, Jr.
View Comments

Janell Miller, Lars Barcel, Natasha Lambrecht, Lars Barcel, Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}

Janelle Miller, Lars Barcel, Natasha Lambrecht, Lars Barcel, Jr.

Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel, Jr., 4 months, all of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Private family interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Creek, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News