Janelle Miller, Lars Barcel, Natasha Lambrecht, Lars Barcel, Jr.

Janelle held fast to the Lord taking comfort: “So do not fear, for I am with you, do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Is. 41:10)

Janelle is survived by her parents, Roger and Kylie Miller; sisters, Brittnie, LeAnn and Kendra Miller; and grandparents, Gerald and Velma Taubenheim and Alice Miller.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Lars was born Dec. 7, 1992, at Columbus Community Hospital, the son of Lance Allen Barcel Sr. and Leslie Marie (McCutchen) Barcel. He graduated from Columbus High School and then began working with Barcel Logging, later becoming an electrician with Commonwealth Electric. He was employed with Capital City Electric at the time of his passing.

Lars first met Janelle as a friend in approximately 2017, but then they became so much more. With intentions to marry at some point, he was a father to Natasha Lambrecht from Janelle's first marriage and then became a wonderfully loving father to their son, Lars Alexander Barcel II (Baby Alex), on June 2, 2020.