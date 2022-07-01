Janet Bollig

Janet Marie Bollig

April 9, 1940 - June 28, 2022

Janet Marie Bollig, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on June 28, 2022, at her home in Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. vigil at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, continuing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shelby.

Janet was born on April 9, 1940, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Irene (Hahn) Leimser. She grew up in rural Columbus, south of Duncan, and attended Duncan High School. She married Carl Bollig on Feb. 8, 1958, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus and was blessed with 64 years of marriage. Carl and Janet raised their three children in the Columbus area.

As a loving wife and mother, she was privileged to stay home and raise her children. Janet loved decorating her home throughout the year and especially during the holidays. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends and hosting parties. She loved flowers and butterflies and passionately grew beautiful and fragrant flower gardens. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and was often the life of the party. Given her generous personality, she was active in St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and helped raise funds for various community charities.

Janet had three children: son, Todd (Cheri) Bollig of Shelby; son, James (Lisa) Bollig of Houston, Texas; daughter, Traci Wald (Tim Whelan) of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Jeremiah (Lynette) Bollig of Shelby; Amber (Nathan) Ladehoff of Omaha; Cody (Andrea) Bollig of Omaha; Larissa (Brian) Chen of Houston, Texas; Shelby Bollig of Houston, Texas; Brittany (Josh) Pijewski of Omaha; Kylie (James) Brooks of Omaha; 13 great-grandchildren, Jayden and Myah Bollig; Payton and Asher Ladehoff; Michael, Ethan, Liam and Charlotte Bollig; Paisleigh, Mila and Lincoln Pijewski; Blakely and Karter Brooks; siblings, Allyn Leimser; Robert (Kathy) Leimser; Connie (Ron) Stempek; David Leimser; and Rhonda (Larry) Wozniak.

She was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Irene Leimser; brother, Calvin Leimser; and sister, Dorolene (Harold) Husmann.

Condolences may be directed to www.McKownFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.