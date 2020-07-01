Janet Hurley

Janet R. (Hilger) Hurley
December 4, 1942-April 18, 2020
Janet R. (Hilger) Hurley, 77, formerly of Seward, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Tabitha Nursing Home in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on July 7, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus
Janet R. Hurley was born on Dec. 4, 1942, at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, to Raymond and Loretta Hilger. She graduated from St. Bonaventure (now Columbus Scotus) High School in 1960, and then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce. She worked for First National Bank in Lincoln.
Janet was united in marriage to Jim Hurley on Oct. 5, 1963, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. She and Jim moved to Tacoma, Washington, due to Jim's military service. With his service complete, he and Janet moved back to Lincoln where Janet was busy raising their three sons. In the early 70s they moved their family to Goehner, where Janet worked as the Village Clerk. In the mid-80s they moved to Seward where Janet worked for the city's water department. During this time she also assisted and supported Hurley's Golf & Repair in Lincoln.
Janet is survived by her sons: Jim Jr. (Lisa) of York, Robert (Jennifer) and Jeff (Kristi) of Lincoln; grandchildren: Julie Hottovy, Callasandra and Zachary Hurley, Morgan, Matthew, and Ashton Hurley, and Tyler and Madisyn Hurley; sister, Mary Rezapour of Crete; and brother, Charles (Cathy) Hilger of Branson, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her parents.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
