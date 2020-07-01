Janet Hurley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet R. (Hilger) Hurley

December 4, 1942-April 18, 2020

Janet R. (Hilger) Hurley, 77, formerly of Seward, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Tabitha Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on July 7, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus

Janet R. Hurley was born on Dec. 4, 1942, at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, to Raymond and Loretta Hilger. She graduated from St. Bonaventure (now Columbus Scotus) High School in 1960, and then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce. She worked for First National Bank in Lincoln.

Janet was united in marriage to Jim Hurley on Oct. 5, 1963, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. She and Jim moved to Tacoma, Washington, due to Jim's military service. With his service complete, he and Janet moved back to Lincoln where Janet was busy raising their three sons. In the early 70s they moved their family to Goehner, where Janet worked as the Village Clerk. In the mid-80s they moved to Seward where Janet worked for the city's water department. During this time she also assisted and supported Hurley's Golf & Repair in Lincoln.