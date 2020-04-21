Janet Hurley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janet R. (Hilger) Hurley

December 4, 1942 - April 18, 2020

Janet R. (Hilger) Hurley, 77, formerly of Seward, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Tabitha Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at McKown Funeral Home. The visitation will be limited to 10 people in the building at one time and the family will not be present. A private family graveside service will take place at All Saints Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

A broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page of the graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Janet R. Hurley was born on Dec. 4, 1942, at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, to Raymond and Loretta Hilger. She graduated from St. Bonaventure (now Columbus Scotus) High School in 1960, and then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce. She worked for First National Bank in Lincoln.