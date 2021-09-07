Janet Janssen

Janet enjoyed many things in her life. She enjoyed gardening, helping others, singing in the church choir and going on drives and trips with Marv. But what Janet enjoyed most was her family. Her face lit up when they were around. She loved her daughters, their husbands and four grandchildren, making sure she spent that extra time with each one. She enjoyed attending their activities when they were young. She also was blessed to help her granddaughter, Sophie, learn how to play the piano.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church since she and Marv were married, where she occasionally played organ, sang in the church choir, worked in the church office and helped wherever she could. She enjoyed greeting those who came to worship, especially new members, to make them feel welcome.

She worked at several businesses and medical offices through the years as support staff and in accounting. She also taught piano lessons to many youth and several adults in the St. John’s area for many years, which she considered a privilege and joy.

Janet’s family wishes to thank Dr. Luke Lemke and his staff, Dr. Samir Renno and his staff, as well as the UNMC Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Beth Reed and her staff, for their excellent care. They were like family to her.