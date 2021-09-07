Janet Janssen
July 18, 1958 - September 5, 2021
Janet Janssen, 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, won the victory on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 north), rural Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell and the Rev. Paul Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Janet Lynn Janssen was born July 18, 1958, in Columbus, Nebraska, the youngest of five children to Hilger and Florice (Jenny) Schaad. She was welcomed home by siblings Larry, Lonny, Marilyn and Roger. She was baptized in September 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus and confirmed her Christian faith in May 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, Nebraska. Janet attended Humphrey Public Schools through second grade and Leigh Public Schools from third grade through graduation in 1976.
On May 20, 1978, Janet was united in marriage to Marv Janssen at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. They were blessed with three daughters, Kimberly, Michelle and Stacy.
Janet enjoyed many things in her life. She enjoyed gardening, helping others, singing in the church choir and going on drives and trips with Marv. But what Janet enjoyed most was her family. Her face lit up when they were around. She loved her daughters, their husbands and four grandchildren, making sure she spent that extra time with each one. She enjoyed attending their activities when they were young. She also was blessed to help her granddaughter, Sophie, learn how to play the piano.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church since she and Marv were married, where she occasionally played organ, sang in the church choir, worked in the church office and helped wherever she could. She enjoyed greeting those who came to worship, especially new members, to make them feel welcome.
She worked at several businesses and medical offices through the years as support staff and in accounting. She also taught piano lessons to many youth and several adults in the St. John’s area for many years, which she considered a privilege and joy.
Janet’s family wishes to thank Dr. Luke Lemke and his staff, Dr. Samir Renno and his staff, as well as the UNMC Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Beth Reed and her staff, for their excellent care. They were like family to her.
Celebrating her life are her spouse, Marv; daughter, Kim (Brett) Loseke and grandchildren Brayden, Grayson and Sophie of Leigh; daughter, Michelle Janssen of Omaha; daughter, Stacy (Jerod) Persson and grandson Wyatt of Hastings; brother, Lonny (Susan) Schaad of Columbus; sister, Marilyn Hellbusch of Fullerton; brother, Roger (Nancy) Schaad of Leigh; and sister-in-law, Mary Rutten of Columbus. She also is survived by several cousins and many friends. She will be missed forever.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Hilger and Florice Schaad in 2007 and 2010; her husband’s parents, Ernie and Amanda (Mueller) Janssen in 1981 and 1999; brother, Larry Schaad; brother-in-law, Denny Hellbusch; her sister-in-law, Lucy Martensen; nephew, Kurt Hellbusch; and nephews, Michael Schaad and Scott Schaad.
In lieu of flowers, Janet has requested donations to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Metavivor Cancer Research (www.metavivor.com) which is specifically for breast cancer research or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com