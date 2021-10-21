Janet Lawson

Janet Kay Lawson

June 23, 1943 – October 18, 2021

Janet Kay Lawson, 78 of Albion, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska, with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, Nebraska.

Janet Kay Lawson, daughter of Kermit and Letha (Peterson) Kruse, was born on June 23, 1943, at Boone, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, attended Boone County District #4 school at Boone and graduated from Albion High School in 1961. Following graduation, Janet began working at the Boone County ASCS office.

On Oct. 21, 1962, Janet was united in marriage to Richard Lawson. They lived on a farm west of Albion until moving to town in 1979. Janet worked at the ASCS office for over 30 years and then worked as the zoning administrator for Boone and Nance counties until her retirement in 2009.

Janet was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially her sister Carol.

She is survived by her three children, Rachelle (Shawn) Riedmiller of Columbus, Andrea (Jon) Stuhr of Columbus and Eric (Sherry) Lawson of Tilden; 11 grandchildren, John (Kortney) Riedmiller of Columbus, Tommie, Joey, Easton, Emma and Abbie Riedmiller of Columbus, Tanner Stuhr (fiancée Mariah Scheffler), Cooper Stuhr of Columbus and Aubree, Brenna and Hadlie Lawson of Tilden; two great-grandchildren, Hoyt and Laramie Stuhr of Columbus; sister, Carol (Paul) Brugger of Albion; brother, Dale (Lois) Kruse of Blair; brother-in-law, Fred Mitchell of Milaca, Minnesota; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; parents-in-law, Raymond and June Lawson; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald (Linda) Kruse; sister, Marlene Mitchell; brother-in-law, Robert Lawson; and nephews, Jim Mitchell and Kyle Kruse.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfh.com.