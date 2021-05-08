Janet Lillie

Janet E. Lillie
December 26, 1937 - May 5, 2021
Janet E. Lillie, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Emerald Rehab & Nursing in Columbus, Nebraska.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Oto Cemetery of Oto, Iowa. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged and social distancing rules apply.
Janet Elizabeth (Bernt) Lillie was born Dec. 26, 1937, on the farm in rural Polk County, Nebraska, to Walter and Ina Mae (Callaghan) Bernt. Janet graduated from Osceola High School in Nebraska. In 1956 Janet and Leonard Girardin were united in marriage and to this union two sons were born: Doug and Robert. Janet later remarried to Hollis Lillie in 1972. Hollis brought with him three daughters to the family: Susan, Sandy and Dawn.
Janet enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, bird watching and fishing with Hollis. In her younger years, she played pool. Every day, Janet and Hollis played rummy with their morning coffee when they lived on the farm in rural Osceola. Janet had a very good sense of humor and will be remembered for telling jokes. She helped Hollis manage and run multiple businesses around the Columbus area for 20-plus years.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Robert Girardin and fiancée Dawn Pensick of Columbus, Nebraska; stepdaughter, Dawn and Chris Craig of Stratton, Colorado; son-in-law, Ronnie Larson of Oto, Iowa; granddaughters, Shawna (Mike) Woosley of Columbus, Nebraska, Elizabeth (Jeff) Mapes of Lincoln, Nebraska, Courtney Girardin (fiancé Dustin Nelson) of Columbus, Nebraska, Tammy Laws of Holyoke, Colorado, and Amy Larson Putzier of Hornick, Iowa; sister, Judy (Bill) Way of Mead, Nebraska; multiple great- and great-great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Walter and Ina Mae Bernt; husband, Hollis Lillie; son, Doug Girardin; stepdaughters, Sandy Nickelsen and Susan Larson; and grandson, Todd Larson.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
