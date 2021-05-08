Janet Lillie

Janet E. Lillie

December 26, 1937 - May 5, 2021

Janet E. Lillie, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Emerald Rehab & Nursing in Columbus, Nebraska.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Oto Cemetery of Oto, Iowa. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged and social distancing rules apply.

Janet Elizabeth (Bernt) Lillie was born Dec. 26, 1937, on the farm in rural Polk County, Nebraska, to Walter and Ina Mae (Callaghan) Bernt. Janet graduated from Osceola High School in Nebraska. In 1956 Janet and Leonard Girardin were united in marriage and to this union two sons were born: Doug and Robert. Janet later remarried to Hollis Lillie in 1972. Hollis brought with him three daughters to the family: Susan, Sandy and Dawn.