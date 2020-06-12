× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janet McKay

October 5, 1949-June 9, 2020

Janet McKay, 70, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in David City.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Committal will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Westlawn Memorial Park, Grand Island. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.

Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Covid restrictions apply. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Janet was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Grand Island, to Ivan and Vena (Underhill) Pace. She attended school in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island High School. She attended Kearney State and UNL, receiving her degree in purchasing. On Nov. 29, 1975, she married Ronald McKay in Grand Island. They spent fun-loving years moving around, living in Denver and spending weekends in the mountains. Eventually they moved back to Nebraska to be closer to family.