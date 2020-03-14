Janet Sue Asche

February 4, 1943-March 12, 2020

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tim Barone officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Holy Cross Quilters, or to the Peterson Senior Center.

Janet was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Springfield, Illinois, to Robert and June (Green) Young. She graduated from Lanphier High School and then graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield. Janet married James M. Asche on Dec. 11, 1965, in Springfield. To this union were born two children, Michael and Jennifer. Janet worked as a registered nurse at Mount Carmel, CHI Home Health and Hospice, and was Director of Nursing at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, and Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. She was on the Board of Parish Life as a chairwoman; Lutheran Women's Missionary League as a secretary, vice president and president; and the Holy Cross Quilters. Janet enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, attending sporting events, and visiting her grandchildren.