Janet Vetick

September 22, 1940 - May 18, 2022

Janet Vetick, 81, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Isidore Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

Janet Vetick was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Genoa. She attended Duncan Elementary and St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus. She married Carroll Vetick on Oct. 3, 1959. To this union, her two children were born.

Janet worked for 23 years for NPPD in the custodial department, where she gained several lifelong friends. She enjoyed her social clubs, having lunch with friends and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll Vetick of Columbus; daughter, Angie (Steve) Lundstrom of Omaha; grandchildren, Megan (Bryan) Kiene of Columbus, Kellen (Leah) Vetick of Columbus, Peyton (Nick Schreiter) Lundstrom of Lincoln, Eli Lundstrom of Lincoln and Ben Lundstrom of Omaha; great-grandsons, Evan and Graham Kiene; two sisters, Charlene (Rich) Stachura of Duncan and Jane Buresh of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Cheri Vetick; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Kenny Vetick; and parents, Art and Clara Smith.