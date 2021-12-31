Janet Werner

Janet L. Werner

June 19, 1942 - December 27, 2021

Janet L. Werner, 79, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, died Monday Dec. 27, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Clinton, Wisconsin.

A private family gathering will take place this spring.

She was born June 19, 1942, to the late Edward and Lillian (Loukota) Abraham in Columbus, Nebraska, and grew up on a farm near North Bend, Nebraska. Jan graduated from Schuyler High School in Schuyler, Nebraska, class of 1959. She earned her bachelor's degree from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska, class of 1964. Jan married Ronald R. Werner on Aug. 21 1965, in Schuyler, Nebraska.

She was a high school English and drama teacher in Pender, Nebraska, and Westside, Iowa. Jan was a volunteer at Manchester Grade School and served many years on North Boone Board of Education. She enjoyed reading, needle point, cross stitch and caring for her cats.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Werner; her children, Mike (Laura) Werner of Huntley, Illinois; Cheri (Bill) Wilson and Steve Werner both of Poplar Grove, Illinois; and Kathy (Adam) Denker of Fremont, Nebraska; grandchildren, Lindsay and Natalie Werner of Huntley, Illinois; Jessalyn Wilson of Poplar Grove, Illinois; Cal Wilson of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and Trevor and Kate Denker of Fremont, Nebraska; her sister, Joan Chesley of North Bend, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bob Abraham.

Special thanks to Beloit Regional Hospice and the staff at Azura Memory Care in Clinton for taking such good care of Jan.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Jan's name to Beloit Regional Hospice, 655 Third St. Suite 200, Beloit, WI 53511 or Azura Memory Care, 805 Sue Lane, Clinton, WI. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Werner family on our website.

