Janet Wielgus

February 15, 1958 - May 7, 2023

Janet Wielgus, 65, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Janet Wielgus was born Feb. 15, 1958, to Louis and Norma Jean (Carson) Wielgus. She lived many interesting places as a child due to her father's military service, including Japan. The family ultimately settled in Columbus. Janet is a graduate of Columbus High School. She loved spending time with her family. Especially supporting her grandchildren in their many activities through the years.

She is survived by her daughter, Marissa (Brett) Rains; granddaughter, Mia (Drayk Weverka) Rains; grandson, Maverick Rains; brother, Mike (Nadine) Wielgus; brother, John (Patrice) Wielgus; significant other, Tom Bierman and family; nieces and nephews, Anthony (Jill) Wielgus, Kelli Wielgus, Jesse Wielgus, Elisabeth Wielgus, Samantha (Paul) Kooyman and Jason Yeger; and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis and Norma Jean Wielgus; daughter, Kaylea Manle Wielgus; sister, Linda Robish; and brother, Norman Wielgus.