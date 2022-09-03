Janice Anderson

Janice M. Anderson

June 28, 1938 - August 30, 2022

Janice M. Anderson, 84, of Lincoln passed away Aug. 30, 2022. She was born June 28, 1938, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Arnold and Thelma (Lunger) Hagge.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, T Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St. Burial is at 3 p.m. at the Columbus Cemetery. A reception will be held following the burial a Wunderlich's Restaurant. Visitation with family present is from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St.

Jan grew up in Gibbon, Nebraska, where she graduated from Gibbon High School and would go on to attend Platte College in Columbus, Nebraska. She married Larry L. Anderson on Oct. 7, 1956, in Shelton, Nebraska. Over the years, they lived in Georgia and Callaway, Nebraska. They lived in Columbus, Nebraska, for 37 years before moving to Lincoln in 2003.

Jan was employed for many years at Harold Stevens, P.C. and was the horseman's bookkeeper at the Columbus Races in Columbus for 20 years.

Jan was a former longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus and a current member of Faith Lutheran Church. She participated in Thursday morning Bible study and coffee bar.

Jan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; whether it was at basketball, soccer or softball; “Grandma Jan” was always a familiar face to players and parents. She loved to sew, read and do crossword puzzles. Jan loved getting together with family to watch Husker volleyball, eat sloppy joes and enjoy a gin and tonic.

She was a great friend to many, including her high school alumni group and her faith Bible study. Her kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank her close friends who continued to reach out to her during her recent health issues. A special thanks to the staff at Bryan LGH Hospital, Legacy Estates, the rehabilitations centers and staff at Faith Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Carol) Anderson; grandchildren, McKenzie Anderson (Kyle Karcher) and Kyle Anderson (Marissa Scalora) all of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Theresa Hagge of Gibbon; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Larry (2012); son, Greg; infant daughter, Susan; parents; brother, Terry Hagge; sisters, Linda (Dale) Lucas and Cheryl Triplett; and sisters-in-law, Marlene (Dale) Merryman and Gwen (Lloyd) McCune.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com