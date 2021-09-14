Janice Carskadon

Janice Lynn Carskadon

October 14, 1944 - September 10, 2021

Janice Lynn Carskadon, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in the David City Cemetery in David City, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with an Eastern Star Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Janice Lynn Teall was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Homer, Michigan, to Robert A. and Evelyn (Norris) Teall. She lived in Litchfield, Michigan, until 1958, when the family moved to North Platte, Nebraska. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1963 and attended the North Platte Beauty Academy, graduating in 1965. On March 21, 1965, Janice was united in marriage to Clay B. Carskadon, Jr. of Gothenburg. The couple moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for a year before moving to Genoa, Nebraska, where they farmed for 26 years. In 1992, the couple moved to Columbus.