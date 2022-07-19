Janice Ernst

Janice Elaine Ernst

March 27, 1929 - July 3, 2022

Janice Elaine Ernst, 93, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away July 3, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Swede Home with the Rev. Sarah Ruch officiating. Inurnment will be in the Swede Home Cemetery.

Janice was born March 27, 1929, at the family farm in Osceola to Rudolf Gustaf and Ida May (Ferris) Sandin. She attended elementary school at Dist. 49 Tilleyville and graduated Stromsburg High School in 1946. She then attended Lutheran College in Wahoo for two years and received her degree as a registered nurse from Immanuel School of Nursing in Omaha in 1950.

On April 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to Max Leland Ernst at Calvary Lutheran Church, Swede Home. To this union five children were born.

Janice worked at Children's Hospital in Omaha, Columbus Hospital and then helped families when needed. The family lived in various places including Lincoln; Bloomington, Minnesota; Columbus; Norfolk; El Paso, Texas, and after her husband's retirement in 1990 they moved back to the family farm near Swede Home. They were active as Amway distributors for over 40 years and enjoyed the friendships they established.

She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Swede Home where she was active in many facets of the church. She was also a member of the Lions Club.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening and Bible study at Good Samaritan Society in Osceola. Over the years she enjoyed spending time at their time-share condo in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Survivors include her children, Ellen (Garth) Perricone of Pueblo West, Colorado, David Ernst of Las Vegas, Nevada, Heidi (Don) Paulson of Osceola, Rebecca (Jorge) Reza of Tucson, Arizona, and Paul (Deborah) Ernst of Las Cruces, New Mexico; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max who passed away Nov. 8, 2012; her parents; brother, Burdette Sandin; brothers-in-law, John, Gordon (Karen) and Alvin; sisters-in-law, Norma Voll, Anne Sandin and Yvonne Ratcliff; and father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Bessie Ernst.

Memorials are suggested to Calvary Lutheran Church, Swede Home.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.