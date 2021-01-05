Janice “Jane” Urban

February 7, 1943 – January 1, 2021

Janice “Jane” Urban, 77, of Schuyler, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home in Schuyler.

Following Jane's wishes, she was cremated and no services will be held. She will be buried in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Jane was born on Feb. 7, 1943, in Columbus to John H. and Lorraine (Neuman) Engel. She attended school in Schuyler, and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1961.

She met Victor Urban after he was honorably discharged from the service and they were married on May 6, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.

For several years she enjoyed babysitting, then working at The Scalehouse, and eventually became the sexton for the Schuyler Cemetery. Jane enjoyed her job with the cemetery and still held her position as sexton until her passing.

Jane enjoyed being outdoors, which is why she loved taking care of the Schuyler Cemetery, but when she wasn't working, she was tending to her garden, flowers or her many houseplants. She loved taking random trips with Vic to the casino and also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. Jane loved and enjoyed the time she got to spend with her grandson, Wyatt.