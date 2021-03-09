Janice Kripal

Janice E. Kripal

March 31, 1928 - March 6, 2021

Janice E. Kripal passed away March 6, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Asher and Christine Wiedel; grandchildren, Jill and Rick, Jessica and Alan, Matthew and Carrie, Adam and Whitney, Carrie and Shawn and Isaac; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Andrea Brown Storz; brother, Douglas Brown; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry (Hank) L. Kripal; daughter, Anne M. Stotts; parents, Truman and Wilma Brown; and brother, Duane Brown.

Memorial services pending. Price Funeral Home, Hebron assisted the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Price-Urbauer-Ahrendts.com.