Janice Kucera

June 14, 1952-March 20, 2020

Janice Kucera, 67, of Clarkson, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, surrounded by her family

There will be a visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, (without the family present), at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Please note that a limited number will be allowed in at any one time during the visitation. Private family interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, with Rev. Brad Birtell sharing some thoughts with the family. A public memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north), rural Columbus, at a later date. No flowers or plants are requested at this time.

Janice was born in Columbus on June 14, 1952, to Dallas and Esther (Anson) Sander. After graduating from Leigh High School, she enrolled at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (Clarkson College of Nursing). She graduated on May 18, 1974, and began her 46-year nursing career at Clarkson Hospital in the dialysis unit. On Nov. 6, 1976, Janice married “her man” at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The couple was blessed with the birth of three sons: Will, Joel and Ross

