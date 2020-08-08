Janice Kucera
June 14, 1952-March 20, 2020
Janice Kucera, 67, of Clarkson, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, surrounded by her family.
A public memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north), rural Columbus, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. There was a visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 (without the family present), at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Private family interment was held in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, with Rev. Brad Birtell sharing thoughts with the family. Memorials may be directed to the Buffet Cancer Center.
Janice was born in Columbus on June 14, 1952, to Dallas and Esther (Anson) Sander. After graduating from Leigh High School, she enrolled at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (Clarkson College of Nursing). She graduated on May 18, 1974, and began her 46-year nursing career at Clarkson Hospital in the dialysis unit. On Nov. 6, 1976, Janice married “her man” at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The couple was blessed with the birth of three sons: Will, Joel and Ross.
After their marriage, Janice worked at the dialysis unit at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk. During her career she also worked in various other departments: medical/surgical, floor nurse and most recently in cardioadiology. She retired from Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk on Feb. 19, 2020.
Janice's care for others carried over into her personal life. She provided care for Loren's uncle and mother as they neared the end of their lives. In addition, Janice, along with her sisters, provided care for their parents.
Janice had a green thumb and enjoyed working with many different flowers and plants. Other hobbies included sewing, crocheting and knitting. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.
Janice is survived by husband, Loren Kucera of Clarkson; son, Will Kucera (special friend Lindsay Lovely) of Norfolk; grandchildren: Calli, Jase and Rhys; son, Joel (Emma) Kucera of Lincoln; grandchildren, Lucy and Rowan; son, Ross Kucera of Clarkson; sister, Marcia (Don) Muhle of Columbus; sister, Judy (Rick) Loseke of Leigh; sister, Kathy (Wayne) Schroeder of Leigh; uncle, Elwin (Marilyn) Anson of Peoria, Arizona; aunt, Harriett Sander of Arvada, Colorado.
Janice was preceded in death by parents, Dallas and Esther Sander.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
