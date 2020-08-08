× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Kucera

June 14, 1952-March 20, 2020

Janice Kucera, 67, of Clarkson, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, surrounded by her family.

A public memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north), rural Columbus, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. There was a visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 (without the family present), at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Private family interment was held in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, with Rev. Brad Birtell sharing thoughts with the family. Memorials may be directed to the Buffet Cancer Center.

Janice was born in Columbus on June 14, 1952, to Dallas and Esther (Anson) Sander. After graduating from Leigh High School, she enrolled at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (Clarkson College of Nursing). She graduated on May 18, 1974, and began her 46-year nursing career at Clarkson Hospital in the dialysis unit. On Nov. 6, 1976, Janice married “her man” at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The couple was blessed with the birth of three sons: Will, Joel and Ross.