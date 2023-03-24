Janice Lu Trinklein

June 14, 1934 - November 11, 2022

Janice Lu Trinklein was granted peace after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease and joined her loving husband Michael in heaven on Nov. 11, 2022.

A memorial service is scheduled at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church – Northwest, located at Foundation One Bank Building, 4141 N. 156th St. in Omaha, Nebraska.

Janice was born to Martin and Luella (Wilken) Asche on June 14, 1934, in Columbus, Nebraska. She graduated from Columbus High School.

Janice is survived by her four children, Gary (Debbie) of Zurich, Switzerland, Jennifer (Kenlon) Johannes of Topeka, Kansas, Andrea (Tonya) of Lakeland, Florida, and Jeffrey (Anne) of London, England; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Diana (Dennis) Muth, Sharner Stucky and Rebecca (Dennis) Dunne; and by Richard Croner.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Michael Trinklein; and her brother, Martin.

A full obituary can be found at https://www.midwest-cremation.com/obituaries/Janice-Lu-Trinklein?obId=27534951#/celebrationWall