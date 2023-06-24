Janice Sue (Babe) Woodgate

June 24, 1949 - May 24, 2023

Janice Sue (Babe) Woodgate, 73, of Valley, Nebraska, was given her wings May 24, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in Fremont, Nebraska. Jan was born on June 24, 1949, in Clarinda, Iowa to Herman and Rita (Ford) Day.

She received her education in Clarinda, and on Nov. 29, 1974, she married Cecil B. Woodgate. Cecil passed away in April of 1977.

She lived in Schuyler where she raised her children while working at the Schuyler Packing House. She moved to Columbus, Nebraska and managed two separate businesses. She finally found her dream job in Valley, Nebraska at the Pines Apartments as the live-in manager for the last 23 years. She also worked part time at the Valley Pharmacy and the Valley Lakes Senior Living, she absolutely loved working there.

She is survived by one son, James Day (Jody Renninger) Columbus; one daughter, Jeana Day and husband Mark Mathews of Valley; her beloved cat, Baby; sisters, Jean Pry of Fremont and Barb Day (Dennis Yates) of Columbus; two grandchildren, Derrick (Sarah) Day of Omaha and Janessa Day of Fremont; sister-in-law, Peggy (Pete) Peterson; brother-in-law, Gerald Woodgate of Ord; and best friends, Karen Murphy, Delores Morton, Nancy Burke, Judy Ewald (deceased).

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, David and Dennis Day; sister, Judith Goforth; mother-in-law, Dorothy (Doe) Woodgate; and sister-in-law, Shirley Sommers of Fremont.