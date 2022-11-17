Jared Wichern

Jared Steven Wichern

April 20, 1989 – October 28, 2022

Jared Steven Wichern, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 28, 2022, in Crosby, Texas.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at the city hall in Genoa, Nebraska. Please bring a dish for a potluck lunch.

Jared was born April 20, 1989, to Tammy Fyfe. He lived and attended school in the Genoa, Monroe and Columbus areas until moving to Texas with his mother. Jared worked for Verizon most of his adult life and lived in the Houston area.

Jared is survived by his parents, Tammy and Steve Wichern of Crosby, Texas; sisters, Patience Robinson and Saphire (Thomas) Bequette both of Omaha, Nebraska; brothers, Harley (Alisha) Bequette of Cripple Creek, Colorado, and Garett (Bridget) Shockley of Oakland, Nebraska; grandparents, Dennis and Chris Bequette of Columbus, Nebraska, Linda Wichern of Texas, Rose Otto of Genoa, Nebraska, and Gary Otto of Oakland, Nebraska; many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Desiree Brahmsteadt; grandparents, Bill and Carlene Fyfe; grandmother, Judy Dittmer; step-mother Angela Bequette; and aunt, Amy Molocek.

Private family interment in Texas.