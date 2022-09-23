Jason Ratzlaff

Age 51

Jason Ratzlaff, 51, of rural Clarkson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells, the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Visitation is Sunday from 3-5 p.m. with a public vigil service held at 5 p.m. all at the church. Visitation will resume Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow Mass at the Howells Catholic Social Hall and burial will take place in the Heun Cemetery at 2 p.m. Monday.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jolynn of rural Clarkson; children, Jaedyn, Jordyn and Jimmy Ratzlaff of the home; mother, Leanne Ratzlaff; mother-in-law, Ruth Brichacek; sister, Sharla Ratzlaff; brother, Jamin (Angela) Ratzlaff and their children Lyla and Henry; sister-in-law, Keri Brichacek and her children Remi and Milo; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.