November 7, 1955—June 26, 2023

Jay D. Torczon, 67, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 – 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Vigil Service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Ministry, donor, or family choice. A lunch will be served at St. Luke’s UCC immediately following the services at the cemetery.

Jay D. Torczon was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Berniece (Maier) Torczon. He was baptized and received his first communion at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Jay graduated from Columbus High School in 1974 and began working at Behlen Manufacturing. On Oct. 1, 1977, Jay was united in marriage to Bonnie Bierman at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Jay and Bonnie were blessed with two children – Lucas and Megan. Jay and Bonnie took over and operated the Double T Bar, which Lawrence and Berniece had operated for many years. They later sold the bar and Jay began working for Top Score. Jay was forced into early retirement 10 years ago due to health issues. Even with his health setbacks, Jay never lost his quick wit or his sense of humor. He enjoyed visiting and watching sporting events, especially the Huskers and Yankees, and had a love for dogs. But his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Jay is survived by: wife – Bonnie Torczon of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter – Megan (Craig) Sindelar of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren – Riley, Noah, and Emma Levos of Lincoln, Nebraska; Anna, Kaylee, and Nolan Sindelar of Lincoln, Nebraska; Jaylen Faulkner of Columbus, Nebraska; and Laylah Torczon of Stromsburg, Nebraska; sister – Kathy Wetjen of Omaha, Nebraska; sister – Jean (Gary) Sharman of Columbus, Nebraska; brother – Dave (Mel) Torczon of Elkhorn, Nebraska; brother—John Torczon of Wakefield, Nebraska; brother-in-law – Bob (Bonnie) Bierman of Columbus, Nebraska; and brother-in-law – Tom Bierman of Columbus, Nebraska.

Jay was preceded in death by: parents – Lawrence and Berniece Torczon; son – Lucas Torczon; brothers-in-law – Lon Wetjen and Don Bierman; nephew—Christopher Kyle Torczon; and parents-in-law – Willard and Mary Bierman.

