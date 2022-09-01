Jean Fergin

June 23, 1938 - August 31, 2022

Jean Fergin, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Private interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus.

Jean was born June 23, 1938, in Columbus, to Henry and Edna (Gerber) Blaser. She grew up around Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School in 1956. She continued her education at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Jean was united in marriage to Reinhard "Reiny" Fergin on Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ. Jean was an active member of St. Luke's where she served as a greeter, was on the altar committee and was also a member of Rachel Circle. She enjoyed her grandchildren, traveling and reading.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Jolaine (Carl) Edwards of Columbus; daughter, Julie (Mark) Neil of Columbus; grandchildren, Derek (Anna) Edwards of Omaha, Jonas Neil of Omaha, Forrest (Angela) Edwards of Blair and Kelsy Neil of Omaha; sister, Joan (Merle) Mueller of Richland; and nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Edna Blaser; husband, Reiny Fergin; and brother, Melvin Blaser.

Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's United Church of Christ.

