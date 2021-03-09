Jean Kortan

October 1, 1945 - March 7, 2021

Jean Kortan, 75, of Schuyler, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care Center in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will also be from 8:30-10 a.m. on Thursday, also at Kracl Funeral Chapel.

Jean was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Wellesey, Massachusetts, to Ernest and Lavonne (Mach) Tupper, Jr. The family eventually moved to South Dakota, where Jean grew up. On April 26, 1962, she married Robert J.Kortan at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota. They lived in Yankton until moving to Schuyler in 1968. Jean was a bookkeeper for many years and finally worked at the Department of Utilities in Schuyler for over 23 years. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish and the Ladies Guild and was a past member of the Schuyler Cemetery Board.