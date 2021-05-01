 Skip to main content
Jean Kovarik
Jean Kovarik

Jean B. (Peters) Kovarik

December 31, 1934 - April 23, 2021

Mrs. Jean B. (Peters) Kovarik, 86, passed away in Simi Valley, California, on April 23, 2021.

A memorial Mass at St. Peter Claver in Simi Valley, California, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 3, 2021.

Jean was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in rural Dodge County, Nebraska, to her parents Hatten and Delsie Peters. She graduated from Schuyler High School. She married Dudley Kovarik in 1954, raising three daughters in Omaha before moving to Cypress, California, in 1974. They retired in Simi Valley, California, in 2000. Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Short (Rick) of Omaha, Nebraska, Kaye Micek (Gary) of Irvine, California, and Kristi Chambers (Ron) of Simi Valley, California; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Barnes, Jessie Duros, Lauren Vargas, Derek Micek, Madison Guyette, Schuyler Chambers and Lincoln Chambers; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jay (Ann) Peters of North Bend, Nebraska; and many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dudley B. Kovarik; her parents, Hatten and Delsie Peters; and her brother, James Peters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness at komen.org

