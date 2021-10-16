Jean Kreifels

April 4, 1942 – October 14, 2021

Jean Kreifels, 79, of Nebraska City, Nebraska, (formerly of Columbus) passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Jean Marie Kreifels was born on April 4, 1942 in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the daughter of Herbert Carl and Rosa Leona (Leisman) Volkmer.

She was united in marriage to Clifford A. Kreifels, on Sept. 9, 1961, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church near Julian, Nebraska, and to this union four children were born: Jerry, Judy, Janet and John.

Jean and Cliff moved from Columbus back to Nebraska City in 1999 after Cliff's retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Kreifels of Nebraska City; children, Jerry Kreifels (Mary Kae) of El Dorado Hills, California, Judy Wight (Brian) of Omaha, Janet Kreifels (Bruce Johnson) of Springfield, Missouri, and John Kreifels (Samara) of Omaha; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters; and other family and friends.

Memorials to Children International or the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.