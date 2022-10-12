Jean Lewis

Jean Marie Lewis

March 2, 1956 –September 26, 2022

Jean Marie Lewis, of Dayton, Nevada, 66, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, after a short illness.

Jean was born March 3, 1956, to Otto and Dorothy (Micek) Mueller in Columbus, Nebraska. After graduating from Columbus High School in 1974 and later the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Jean worked several years for Nebraska Public Power District and then went on to work in various jobs and locations in the electrical industry.

Jean married Bill Lewis in Las Vegas on Nov. 26, 1993. Jean and Bill traveled and lived in many places throughout the United States during their 29-year marriage. Jean's love for animals, especially the many “fur babies” (known as the “kids”) that they shared, was a lifelong passion.

Jean was an avid player of cards and board games and had no mercy on her co-players. She once appeared on the game show “Council of Bluffs.” Jean also enjoyed cooking/baking, entertaining, playing slot machines, darts, pinball and traveling. She loved the ocean and all its amazing sea life. Boating and spending time at sea became a passion during their time in California. Jean always had a playful smile and quick wit and made friends wherever she worked and lived.

Jean is survived by her husband, Bill Lewis; kids, Freckles and Lila Lewis of Dayton, Nevada; step-daughter, Chelsey (Logan) Crenshaw and grandson Harvey of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Dan Meyer of Bennington, Nebraska. Jean's nieces and nephews include Jon (Vicki) Stopak, Mary (Art) Wiese, Brenda (Mike) Nehring, Lynda (Brian) Hitz and Katrina Brandt. Other family members include Danny (Irene) Meyer and David (Laura) Meyer.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Dorothy Mueller; sister, Elaine Stopak; brother-in-law, Eddie Stopak; and nephew, Kraig Stopak.

Jean's remains will be taken to sea at a later date. No memorial service is planned until then.