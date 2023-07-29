Jean Onnen

November 9, 1930 - July 26, 2023

Jean Onnen, 92, of David City, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at David Place.

Memorials are suggested to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Jean was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Mark Root and Nancy Catherine Harrod Root. After the death of her parents, she lived with different relatives, and spent the most time with her aunt, Malinda Root, who was a school librarian. She attended schools in Scottsbluff, Sargent and Gering elementary schools, and high schools in Kenesaw and Fullerton, where she graduated in 1948. She married Dale H. Onnen on July 1, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church near Garrison. They lived on and operated the Onnen family farm, which was established in 1885. They raised three daughters there.

Jean was a piano teacher for more than 40 years in and around Butler County. She also played organ for Zion Lutheran Church, and later for Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City. She was a 4-H leader and a long-time member of Union Extension Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Onnen on April 5, 2012; her parents; her in-laws, Herman and Marie Onnen; her aunt and caregiver, Malinda Root; two sisters: Margaret Stuart of Rushville and Kathleen Root of David City; three sisters-in-law: Elinor Wondercheck, Lucille Hutchinson, and Jo Onnen; four brothers-in-law: Richard Onnen, Don Wondercheck, Bill Stuart, Bob Hutchinson, Mort Tiensvold; and one grandson, Kenneth Matthew Lewis; one son-in-law, Cliff Prochaska.

She is survived by one sister, Beverly Tiensvold of Rushville, Nebraska; three daughters: Cynthia (Wayne) Divis of Dorchester, Shelley Lewis of Texas, and Terri Prochaska of Columbus; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. Several nephews, nieces and many friends

Funeral Services were held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Burial was in the David City Cemetery.

Chermok Funeral Home in David City was in charge of arrangements.