Jean Marie (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt

May 25, 1961 - May 25, 2023

Jean Marie (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt was born on May 25, 1961, in Genoa, Nebraska to Edwin and Delores (Vetick) Tomasiewicz. She passed away on her birthday, May 25, 2023, at Bryan West after a short battle with cancer.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller with Pastor Marc Liscom officiating. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury.

Jean grew up on a farm southwest of Lindsay, Nebraska. Graduating from Lindsay Holy Family in 1979. She continued her education at Wayne State College with a degree in education. She began her teaching career in Diller, Nebraska, where she taught business for many years.

Jean was united in marriage to Donald Schmidt on April 29, 1988, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Diller. To this union two sons were born.

Following Donald's death in 2003, Jean dedicated her life to raising the boys. Often time packing the car and headed to trap shoots, county fair and family vacations. Many memories were made on road trips to visit relatives and stopping in to visit Grandma T. Jean enjoyed participating in many different activities within the community and church.

Jean is survived by her sons, Jonathan and Christopher both of Diller; mother, Delores Tomasiewicz of Columbus; sister, Lois (Shannon) Hopkins of Bloomfield; brother-in-law, Michael Reichmuth of O'Neill; sister-in-law, Pam (Marty) Theis of Randolph; brothers-in-law, Ron (Jill) Schmidt of Geneva, Doug (Julie) Schmidt of Diller and Dennis Schmidt of Beatrice; nieces and nephews, Alexis and Erin Schmidt, Spencer Schmidt, Sarah (Shane) Meyer, Ashley (Nathan) Niewohner, Brad Theis, Hannah (Cody) Wood, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brett (Brittany) Hopkins and Brooke (Brady) Surface; and many students, friends and neighbors.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edwin Schmidt; daughter, Marie; father, Edwin Tomasiewicz; sister, Sharon Reichmuth; and father and mother-in-law, Edwin and Faye Schmidt.

Memorials will go to the family's choice.

Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.