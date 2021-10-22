Jean Elizabeth Will

October 4, 1927 – October 19, 2021

Jean Elizabeth Will, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at St. Luke's and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 22, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Jean Elizabeth Will was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Walter and Rose (Johansen) Boss. Jean graduated from Monroe High School and on Oct. 4, 1946, was united in marriage to William E. Will, Jr. in Columbus. The couple farmed north of Monroe before moving to Silver Creek/Duncan area where they continued to farm.

After leaving the farm, the family moved to Seward where Jean worked at Bob's Bakery. They later moved to Staplehurst and in 1968, moved to Columbus. Jean worked at Becton, Dickinson and Co. until her retirement. She was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, enjoyed playing Sheepshead, crocheting, making baby blankets, listening to Big Joe's Polka Show and cooking.

Jean is survived by son, Bill (Jeannie) Will of Burkesville, Kentucky; son, Bob (Diane) Will of Columbus; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jalee Dotson of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Joan Boss of Columbus.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Rose Boss; husband, William Will; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Harvey Anderson; sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Louie Engberg; brother, Daniel Boss; and brother-in-law, Fred Dotson.

