Jeanette "Jean" Asche

Jeanette 'Jean' Ann Asche

March 13, 1935 - July 30, 2022

Jeanette “Jean” Ann Asche, 87, of Spalding, Nebraska, passed from this life to the Lord's presence Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, Nebraska, with Fr. Antony Thekkekara and Deacon Ron Glaser officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Jean was born on a farm by Creston, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Margaret (Thomas) Steiner on March 13, 1935, and was baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh, Nebraska, on March 15, 1935. She grew up in the rural community and attended school at District #45 in Platte County. When Jean was in the eighth grade, the family relocated to a farm south of Clarkson, Nebraska, and she finished her education at District #34 in Colfax County. Following her time in school, Jean worked in different homes in the community as a caregiver before moving to Columbus, Nebraska. While in Columbus, she worked as a nanny.

On Sept. 1, 1956, Jean was united in marriage to Clinton Asche at St. Mary's Church in rural Schuyler, Nebraska. From this union, nine children were born. The family lived northeast of Columbus where Clinton farmed with his father until 1968 when they purchased a farm and moved to Spalding, Nebraska. Jean was a homemaker until her youngest son, Matthew, entered kindergarten in 1977 and then worked as a certified staff member at Friendship Villa for 17 years. Jean enjoyed attending her children's sporting events, playing cards, especially pinochle, bingo and going to her grandchildren's parties and programs.

Jean is survived by daughter-in-law, Connie Asche of Beaman, Iowa; daughter, Theresa (Eric) Stahl of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; seven sons, James of Lincoln, Charles (Lisa) of Grand Island, Gerald (Gladys) of Spalding, Thomas (Sherry) of Spalding, Paul (Jennifer) of O'Neill, Mark (Beth) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Matthew (Jennifer) of Geneva; sister, Ruth Gerst of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Klug of Columbus; as well as 29 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clinton; son, Steven; brother, Art Steiner; and sister, Alice Loseke.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at levanderfuneralhome.com.