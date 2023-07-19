Jeanette Miksch

February 1, 1942 - July 14, 2023

Jeanette Miksch, 81, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Tarnov. Visitation is at St. Isidore Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. vigil service. Interment is in St. Michael Cemetery.

Jeanette Miksch was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was raised by her grandmother and grew up in the Silver Creek and Genoa area. She graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1962. Jeanette married John Miksch on Jan. 4, 1964, at St. Lawrence Church in Silver Creek. Jeanette and John were one of the last couples to be married in the original church. John passed away after exactly 57 years of marriage in 2021.

Jeanette was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Tarnov. She was previously a member of St. Joseph Church in Platte Center, where Jeanette was a member and President of St. Ann's Sodality. For many years Jeanette would make arrangements for St. Joseph Church using flowers from her garden, and she previously taught third grade CCD there. While at St. Michael, Jeanette was active in the preservation of the church and the museum. She was also an active volunteer for American Red Cross.

Jeanette loved cooking, baking, and serving delicious meals to her family. She was extremely proud of her granddaughters who are both scholar athletes at Vanderbilt and Oregon, and her grandson who plays football, basketball, and runs track at The Meadows School in Las Vegas.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Alice (Dan Steck) of Platte Center; Jean (Brian Fink) of Las Vegas and Paul Miksch of Platte Center; and her grandchildren, Ashtyn, Ainsley and Ethan Fink of Las Vegas.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, John Miksch.

Memorials in memory of Jeanette are suggested to the Center for Survivors or to St. Michael Church in Tarnov.