Jeanne Valish

March 1, 1945 – October 19, 2021

Jeanne Valish, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Vicar Randy Longacre officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 22, all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Jeanne Rae Valish was born on March 1, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Berdella Reynoldson. The family moved to Nebraska when she was young, and she graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1963. Jeanne moved to Columbus in 1966 and began her 52-year career at Vishay Dale Electronics. Jeanne enjoyed crocheting, reading, shopping on QVC and watching sports, especially golf and NASCAR.

Jeanne is survived by son, Richard (Kim) Valish of Duncan; grandson, Cash Valish of Duncan; granddaughter, Mae Valish of Duncan; son, Randy (Leticia) Valish of Columbus; grandson, Tyler (Elli) Valish of Stromsburg; great-grandson, Braxton Valish of Stromsburg; granddaughter, Madison Valish of David City; granddaughter, Sophie Valish of David City; granddaughter, Kiera Valish of David City; step-grandson, Ivan (Joycelin Flores) Venegas of San Diego, California; step-granddaughter, Bianca (Jonathan Gomez) Venegas of Hanford, California; step-great-grandson, Mateo Gomez of Hanford, California; step-granddaughter, Lissette Venegas of Tulare, California; sister, Mary Bartee of Columbus; brother, Jerry Reynoldson of Leigh; sister, Roberta (Max) Long of Gainesville, Florida; brother, James (Lisa) Reynoldson of Omaha; brother, Mark Reynoldson of Columbus; sister, Janet Reynoldson of Fremont; sister-in-law, Beverly (Jeff) Berglund of Florida; and sister-in-law, Deanna Schmale of Beatrice.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Roderick Reynoldson and Berdella Reynoldson Donoghue; husband, Jerry Valish; brother-in-law, Howard Bartee; and brother-in-law, Wayne Valish.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.