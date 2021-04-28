Jeff Orender

May 17, 1966 – April 26, 2021

Jeff Orender, 54, of Columbus, died Monday, April 26, 2021, in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Jeff Orender was born May 17, 1966, in Albion, Nebraska, to Judy Moeller and the late Bill Orender. Jeff was working for a garbage pickup company when he met the love of his life, Tammy Stuhr. She knew his route and made sure to be dressed-to-impress and waiting for when he would come by. Jeff married Tammy on June 17, 1989, in Columbus. The couple went on to have three amazing children, Amber, Brooke and Chase. He worked at Appleton, and in September 2007, Jeff and his friend Mike opened G-O Rapid Lube, a mechanic shop downtown in Columbus.