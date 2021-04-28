Jeff Orender
May 17, 1966 – April 26, 2021
Jeff Orender, 54, of Columbus, died Monday, April 26, 2021, in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.
Jeff Orender was born May 17, 1966, in Albion, Nebraska, to Judy Moeller and the late Bill Orender. Jeff was working for a garbage pickup company when he met the love of his life, Tammy Stuhr. She knew his route and made sure to be dressed-to-impress and waiting for when he would come by. Jeff married Tammy on June 17, 1989, in Columbus. The couple went on to have three amazing children, Amber, Brooke and Chase. He worked at Appleton, and in September 2007, Jeff and his friend Mike opened G-O Rapid Lube, a mechanic shop downtown in Columbus.
Jeff spent many of his younger years making countless memories on the racetrack driving the number 41 car and as sprint car crew member. Jeff was very social and had many friends who he would do anything for. He enjoyed golfing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren. Jeff lived for Sundays where he started the day worshiping God in His church and ending the day cooking or grilling a meal for his family who gathered at his table. His laugh and fun heart will be missed by so many.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Tammy Orender; children, Amber (Clint) Torczon, Brooke (Tyler) Iverson and Chase (Summer) Orender; grandchildren, Bentley and Raelynn Iverson, and Miles, Karsyn and Baby Torczon; mother, Judy Moeller; brother, Tony (Joni) Orender; and many people who he loved, in-laws, nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Orender; father-in-Law, Ray Stuhr; and grandparents, Bud (Merna) Sipp, Louie Orender, and Loretta Smith.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials will be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.