Jeffery Iler

Jeffery Ray Iler

July 19, 1956 - March 26, 2021

Jeff was born on July 19, 1956, in Tokyo, Japan, to Ivan and Phyllis Iler, who were stationed there for Ike's service in the U.S. Army. Jeff spent his life doing what he loved: Broadcasting on country radio. He started his career in Salinas, California, for KTOM and ended it in Columbus, Nebraska, with KZEN. In Salinas, Jeff met the love of his life, ex-wife, Debbie Iler. Debbie and Jeff had two sons, Dustin Iler of St. Louis, Missouri, and Cory Iler, of Chico, California, who survive him, along with two beloved grandchildren, Emma and Ivan Iler.

Jeff was a gracious father and grandfather who loved his family unconditionally. He was a model of charm, kindness and, as his listeners know, wit. Jeff's voice boomed across the airwaves, touching the lives of his many fans: Those he knew, and those he never met but always appreciated. His sense of humor was sometimes dark but always delivered with a smile and good cheer. Jeff loved producing and performing his morning show and while he entertained his listeners, their calls to him, whether sharing in the humor or jeering it, always entertained him. Jeff worked for KZEN since 1997: First in Central City, Nebraska, then in Columbus, where he was fortunate to find friends he could call family. He was a friend of Dr. Bob and Bill W. for 18 years.