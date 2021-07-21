Jeffery Iler

July 19, 1956 – March 26, 2021

Jeffery Ray Iler, 64, known to family and friends as Jeff, passed away in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 26, 2021.

A Celebration of Life and memory sharing service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will begin greeting friends at 12:30 p.m.

The service will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.