 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeffery Iler
0 Comments

Jeffery Iler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeffery Iler

July 19, 1956 – March 26, 2021

Jeffery Ray Iler, 64, known to family and friends as Jeff, passed away in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 26, 2021.

A Celebration of Life and memory sharing service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will begin greeting friends at 12:30 p.m.

The service will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News