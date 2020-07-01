Jeffrey Jansen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey J. Jansen

December 17, 1951-June 24, 2020

Jeffrey J. Jansen, 68, also known as "Dad," "Pops," "Sammy" and "Grampa Scooter," peacefully went home to heaven on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date for Virginia and Nebraska. Words of encouragement and old photos with Jeff can be sent to: KathyJJansen@yahoo.com or posted to Kathy's Facebook page at Kathy Hammarstrom Jansen.

Jeff was born in Columbus on Dec. 17, 1951, to the late Edwin DeWayne Jansen and Laura Dorothy VanDyke Jansen. (A little bundle of joy, born right before Christmas.)

He grew up in Creston with his older sister, Pam and younger sister, Jill, and graduated from Leigh High School. Three weeks later he joined the Army National Guard, serving for six years.

As a young boy and teen, he always looked forward to spending time with his friends and his favorite grandpa, Herman F. Jansen. He enjoyed owning classic cars, listening to classic country, and later attending drag races all over the country, whenever he could.