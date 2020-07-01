Jeffrey Jansen

Jeffrey J. Jansen
December 17, 1951-June 24, 2020
Jeffrey J. Jansen, 68, also known as "Dad," "Pops," "Sammy" and "Grampa Scooter," peacefully went home to heaven on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date for Virginia and Nebraska. Words of encouragement and old photos with Jeff can be sent to: KathyJJansen@yahoo.com or posted to Kathy's Facebook page at Kathy Hammarstrom Jansen.
Jeff was born in Columbus on Dec. 17, 1951, to the late Edwin DeWayne Jansen and Laura Dorothy VanDyke Jansen. (A little bundle of joy, born right before Christmas.)
He grew up in Creston with his older sister, Pam and younger sister, Jill, and graduated from Leigh High School. Three weeks later he joined the Army National Guard, serving for six years.
As a young boy and teen, he always looked forward to spending time with his friends and his favorite grandpa, Herman F. Jansen. He enjoyed owning classic cars, listening to classic country, and later attending drag races all over the country, whenever he could.
Jeff was blessed to enjoy life, family and many adventures with his wife of 35 years, Kathy J. Jansen. Together they have blended five children: Billie Jo, Scott, Debbie, Jeff and Lisa; nine grandchildren: Daren, Logan, Austin, Nathan, Cooper, Jenna, Mary, Sarah and Noah; and five great-grandchildren: Theodore, Logan, Killian, Wyatt and Chase.
He worked hard and enjoyed a truck driving career for more than 30 years and always looked forward to coming home to Kathy after long road trips. Over the years they lived in California, Nevada, Nebraska, and moved to Virginia in 2012, to be near family.
Retiring in the Shenandoah Valley, they were always together, enjoying many different activities including wii bowling, NETFLIX movies, competitive board games, puzzles, trying new recipes and enjoying life from the front porch. They also loved spoiling their newest addition, little "Scooter," possibly the cutest Yorkie you've ever seen.
We will miss you Jeff, but we find peace and joy in celebrating your "Homecoming," knowing that you are fully healed and whole again, in the presence of your Creator and Savior, Jesus.
"The God of old is your dwelling place, and underneath are the everlasting arms." ~ Deuteronomy 33:27
See you in heaven,
We love you!
